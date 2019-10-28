John Cena is doing what he can to help California's first responders battle the ongoing blazes threatening the state.

The actor and pro wrestler -- who plays a firefighter in the upcoming family comedy Playing with Fire-- took to Twitter on Monday to reveal that he's planning on making a $500,000 donation to a charity that aids the state's first responders.

In the heartfelt video, Cena addresses his upcoming film and explains how it "showcases a group of people I believe are heroes: First responders."

"Right now, California is in dire straits. It is burning. It is under siege from massive wildfires statewide, which means that our first responders are working around the clock and they need our help," Cena shares in the somber clip.

"Today, I asked myself, 'What can I do?' And I've come up with an answer," the star continued, before calling on Paramount Pictures, who produced his upcoming film, to pick any charity that benefits first responders. "On behalf of Playing With Fire, and out of respect to the people who I truly believe are heros, my response will be to immediately donate half a million dollars to this cause."

"In times like this, when people are giving their lives, and working around the clock, what they need from us is resources," Cena added. "This is the right thing to do, and I'm doing my part to help the cause."

I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all. pic.twitter.com/aJOmO4hkCw — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 28, 2019

"I wish everyone the best of luck," he concluded with a special message specifically for firefighters battling the blaze. "Please stay safe and you are our heroes."

Cena captioned the inspiring video, "I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all."

For more on Cena's role in the upcoming comedy -- and what it took to learn and train to play a firefighter -- check out the video below.

