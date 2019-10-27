Why John Cena Insists He Doesn't Have 'Game' (Exclusive)

John Cena's got a lovely new lady on his arm, but it's not because he's got "game."

ET's Nischelle Turner sat down with the 42-year-old actor and Keegan-Michael Key at the New York City press day for their new movie,Playing With Fire, where Cena insisted he's not as suave as people think -- or at least he's not trying to be.

"No," Cena said, flat out, when asked if he has game. "If I have a connection with someone, I believe we're defined by our actions, and how you treat them is a reflection on how you will treat them in the future."

"That's game," Key hilariously whispered.

"The ladies be straight loving that, though!" Key added. "Especially if it's real!"

Cena, who made his red carpet debut with Shay Shariatzadeh at the Playing With Fire premiere just hours later, said he doesn't think his relationship philosophy is gender-specific.

"I think when anyone has a connection with someone, and someone says like, 'Hey, there's something here, and by the way, I appreciate who you are, I appreciate who you want to be, I appreciate how you live your life,' I don't think that's gender-specific," he explained. "I think that's something we all want to hear."

In Playing With Fire, Cena and Key play firefighters whose lives, jobs and depot get turned upside down when they come to the rescue of three siblings. The family film shows off quite a bit of Cena's muscles, which he joked to ET wasn't in his contract.

"Believe it or not, to try to curb any preconceived perception, I tend to not ever do that, and movies actually tend to dress me more long sleeve, less form fitting stuff, so I can dress down. This was [director] Andy [Fickman's] request," Cena said. "He's like, 'I don't want you to take this the wrong way, I put in a shower scene.' I'm like, 'Dude, it's a kids movie!' [He said], 'No, we're going to do it right!"

"That was all requests from the filmmakers themselves," he continued.

Key was quick to point out that Playing With Fire appeals to all audiences. "Somethin' for mama!" he cracked.

"[I spent] 15 years without a shirt on!" Cena shared.

Playing With Fire hits theaters Nov. 8. See more in the video below.

