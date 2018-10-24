John Cena Pranks His Biggest Fan After She's Hypnotized

John Cena is tricking his biggest fan!

In a sneak peek of Facebook Watch's new series, Double Take, Kristin, a mega-fan of the WWE star, is told she has the opportunity to decorate a cake for John with the help of a baker. Unbeknownst to her, though, the baker she was promised is actually John himself.

However, before John comes in the room, Kristin is hypnotized by Chris Jones -- who appeared on season 10 of America's Got Talent -- so she won't recognize the wrestler when he enters.

"In a moment, the baker will come in here. You do not recognize John Cena," Chris tells Kristin.

"I am now freaked out," John, 41, jokes while watching from his spot backstage.

Once John enters, Kristin -- who's in the midst of planning her John Cena-themed wedding -- has zero recognition of her idol and gets annoyed almost immediately when John pretends to mispronounce his own name."

"It's Cena. You have to get it right," she says, clapping her hands in an annoyed gesture. "You have to get this right for me."

"I don't have to get it right, I have to frost the cake," John quips back.

Fans will get to see how the hilarious encounter ends when Double Take premieres on Facebook Watch on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.

John has recently been in the news for his highly publicized engagement and split from fellow WWE star Nikki Bella. The pair called it quits for the second time on the season finale of Nikki's reality show, Total Bellas, in July. For now, though, John is opting to keep his personal life private.

“That's information for me,” Cena told ET earlier this month. “That's a good question. I appreciate you asking. You're probably worried about me. What does he do in his spare time?”

“I'm keeping busy, man. I'm keeping busy,” Cena continued. “That's information I'm gonna keep with me.”

When ET chatted with Nikki last month, she wasn’t quite as coy about her dating life, revealing that she’s “single but… not ready for mingling yet.”

"I think it's happiness, and just fully being happy and that's what I want," the 34-year-old said. "I just feel like I'm at that age where I'm discovering who I really am and what I want out of life and just, like, independence. It is scary and you do have these moments of like, 'What am I doing?' -- and fear. I just kind of am liking the challenge."

Watch the video below for more on the former couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

John Cena Plays Coy About His Dating Life Since Nikki Bella Split (Exclusive)

Nikki Bella and Ex John Cena 'Don't Want to be Talked About At All Together'

Nikki Bella Confirms She's Single and Has Not Spoken to Ex-Fiance John Cena (Exclusive)

Related Gallery