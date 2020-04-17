John Krasinski promised to hold a very special prom for high schoolers who were missing out this year -- and he did not disappoint!

The actor and director DJ-ed a live-streamed prom special from his "Some Good News" YouTube channel on Friday night, which featured performances from Billie Eilish and Finneas, the Jonas Brothers and more! Special guests like Chance the Rapper and Krasinski's Office co-star Rainn Wilson also dropped by to say hi to fans who were watching from home in their best formal wear.

While everyone was, of course, practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, that didn't stop Krasinski's A-list guests from providing some amazing entertainment. The JoBros suited up to perform "Sucker" from each of their homes and Billie and Finneas performed "Bad Guy" as they quarantined together.

the performances were brilliant but my absolute FAVE part of @somegoodnews prom was @johnkrasinski, @rainnwilson and @chancetherapper just absolutely vibing out together for a solid minute pic.twitter.com/U23xCUrR2h — abby 🐀 (@tweakandtwerk) April 18, 2020

"You guys are missing a whole lot of things, and we couldn't let prom be one of them," Krasinski told his viewers. "It's the weirdest thing in the world, but you know what? When you thought you were missing prom, and your mom and your dad and your brother and your sister all say, 'Oh, I remember my prom,' you now get to say to them, 'Oh really? Did Billie Eilish play your prom? Did the Jonas Brothers play your prom? Did Chance the Rapper pop into your prom? And did Rainn Wilson ruin your prom?'"

"Class of 2020, chin up. This is all gonna be over soon," he added at the end of his broadcast, as he signed off while grooving out to "We Are Family" by Sister Sledge. "And this weird level of joy is contagious. Pick it up, and do something with it!"

