Is there anything John Legend can't do?! The EGOT winner took the stage at the Latin GRAMMYs alongside Sebastián Yatra for an electric performance of their remix of Yatra's song, "Tacones Rojos."

Yatra kicked off the performance in black and white, serenading the crowd in a classic tuxedo with his bow tie undone. The Colombian singer delivered just a few lines before the vintage feed cut away, taking the crowd to a stage bursting with color, where Legend appeared at the top of the steps, in a similar suit, singing his verse in English.

Yatra then returned, this time in the audience, with a Rockette-style dancer, who grooved along to the tune with him. Legend was also joined on stage by a dancer of his own, as the pair's jazzy duet continued.

They eventually made their way to the stage together, with a bevy of dancers behind them. The fun performance even saw Yatra singing a few lines in English as he and Legend belted out the Spanglish hit for the dancing crowd.

The performance earned the duo a standing ovation from the audience, who loved the lively moment.

The cabaret-style duet came just moments after Yatra earned his first Latin GRAMMYs thanks in part to the hit track. Before the show began, Yatra was awarded the Latin GRAMMY for Best Pop Song for "Tacones Rojos" in a tie with Jorge Drexler's "La Guerrilla De La Concordia." He earned his second trophy just before taking the stage, winning the Latin GRAMMY for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards aired Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Univision. Check out the night's full list of winners.

