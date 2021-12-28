John Madden, Legendary NFL Sportscaster and Coach, Dead at 85

John Madden, the legendary sportscaster and football coach, died "unexpectedly" Tuesday morning, the NFL said. He was 85.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell extended condolences to Madden's family.

"We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather," Goodell said in a statement Tuesday.

"Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others," he added. "There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

A memorial for Madden will be announced at a later date.

Madden served as the head coach for the Oakland Raiders for 10 seasons, and led the team to a Super Bowl victory in 1977.

After retiring, Madden became a CBS color commentator in 1979 and rose to broadcasting legend status over the course of his TV career until he retired from sportscasting in 2009.

Madden also found success as the front man for the wildly popular sports video game franchise, Madden NFL, which launched in 1988. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 for his accomplishments as a coach.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia, and two his sons, Joseph and Michael.

This story was originally published by CBS News on Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:23 p.m. ET.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT

Demaryius Thomas, Former NFL Star, Dead at 33

How to Watch NFL Football

Aaron Rodgers Fined $14,650 for Breach of COVID-19 Protocols