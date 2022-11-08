John Mayer Has Dinner With Kiernan Shipka and They Seem 'Very Into Each Other'
John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka may be friends, lovers or nothing but it sure seemed like something was up when the singer and actress got together for dinner over the weekend.
The "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer and the Mad Men star hit up the ritzy Giorgio Baldi restaurant Sunday in Santa Monica, California. Mayer, 45, and Shipka, 22, arrived at the Italian joint at around 8 p.m. The singer kept things casual with white sneakers, sweatpants and a black jacket. Shipka smiled as she walked in wearing an all-black ensemble.
According to an eyewitness, once inside, Mayer and Shipka, who played Don Draper's (Jon Hamm) daughter, Sally, on the hit AMC series, spent around four hours hanging out. At one point, Mayer is said to have serenaded Shipka after having a few drinks, and they seemed very much into each other during their time together.
The night ended at around midnight, and they left separately a few minutes apart from each other in their own vehicles. But, just a few blocks away from the restaurant, Shipka's car and Mayer's SUV pulled over before Shipka hopped out and jumped into his. Mayer's SUV then drove Shipka to her L.A. home.
According to multiple reports, it's not the first time Mayer and Shipka were spotted together. There was an outing in February where photographers snapped away as she hugged Mayer at the famed Tower Bar inside the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.
Shipka had previously been linked to filmmaker Christian Coppola, though she hasn't posted a photo with him on Instagram since July 20.
