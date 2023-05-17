John Mayer paid tribute to his late friend on Wednesday, honoring Bob Saget on what would have been his 67th birthday.

"I guess what I’m saying is… thank God for our ability to remember those who have left us," Mayer wrote on Instagram. He paired the caption with a black-and-white image of himself and Saget.

"It’s one of the rare divine traits of being human," Mayer continued. "We can reflect and revisit and keep the flame of someone’s impact on our lives burning bright. Thank God we don’t ever have to let go. Thank God for our memories. Happy Birthday Bob, I love you. ♥️"

Mayer last paid tribute to Saget in January, on the one-year anniversary of Saget's death.

"One year ago today, we lost Bob Saget," Mayer wrote beneath a photo of Saget smiling on an airport tarmac. "I loved that guy. I love saying 'I loved that guy.' Soon after he left us, I couldn't finish those three words without falling apart, but now I say it with all the simplicity and complexity that love itself entails. I knew he was otherworldly while he was here. Every moment we spent together was the stuff of Old Hollywood Magic, of dinners and drinks and stories and laughs and memories you knew were cutting deep grooves into your soul as the lathe was turning. Grief is a journey, and it's a profound trip that someone you lose takes as well; they leave the space around you and slowly climb a staircase to find a space within you. I miss him all the time, but those memories? They're solid objects. And today we'll take them out and hold them and trade them and remember how much Bob Saget meant to us. I loved that guy, and I always will."

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9, 2022, the day after he performed a stand-up show.

Rizzo and the three daughters Saget shared with his first wife, Sherri Kramer, spoke out in a statement shortly thereafter.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the statement read. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

