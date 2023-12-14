John Oates is looking back with appreciation on his influential career in Hall & Oates -- despite the duo's recent legal woes and feuding.

The 75-year-old musician spoke with ET's Denny Directo on Thursday -- after being unmasked during the season 10 semifinals of The Masked Singer -- and he opened up about his 50-year-long legacy in music, alongside Daryl Hall.

"I have an amazing, amazing amount of respect, and I'm really, really thankful for the success that Daryl and I have had," Oates shared. "We've done something over a 50-year period of time that not many people ever can say they've done in their lives or careers."

"It's been a great thing for me to do, I'm really proud of it, and I'm really happy about it," Oates added. "And I know that those songs are going to live forever."

However, Oates explained that he's "not a very nostalgic person" and despite the longevity and popular appreciation for Hall & Oates' music, "I've moved on. I moved on in a big way. I've got other things I'm doing."

The comments come amid an ongoing lawsuit against Oates filed by Hall back in November.

Hall filed a complaint against Oates and the co-trustees of the John W. Oates TISA Trust, including Oates' wife, Aimee Oates, on Nov. 16, along with a motion for a temporary restraining order. The court sanctioned the temporary restraining order, scheduled to take effect on Nov. 30.

ET confirmed the existence of the lawsuit with the Nashville Chancery Court.

According to The Associated Press, Oates is trying to unload his share of Whole Oats Enterprises LLP to Primary Wave IP Investment Management LLC. Hall's lawsuit and subsequent temporary restraining order against his bandmate has since temporarily blocked the sale as the legal proceedings play out in court.

The outlet reports that Hall sued Oates claiming that Oates' attempt to sell his share of Whole Oats Enterprises LLP violates the terms of a business agreement the Hall & Oates duo forged years ago. In addition to the lawsuit, there's also an arbitrator that must weigh in before the sale can proceed.

During an appearance on the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast, Hall made it clear that he does not consider Oates his creative partner, but rather his business partner. He further noted that they've "always been very separate."

The duo, known as Hall & Oates, formed in 1967 and has since released 18 studio albums, achieving success with six No. 1 singles, including "Maneater," "Rich Girl," and "Out of Touch."

Although both artists pursued solo recording careers and separate tours, the duo has never officially dissolved. Their most recent studio album, "Home for Christmas," was released in 2006.

Meanwhile, Oates made it to the semi-finals of The Masked Singer, performing as The Anteater, and he told ET that there's a certain amount of relief for being done with the show.

"That costume was a challenge, I have to say, on a lot of levels," Oates admitted. "I had a great time on the show but I wasn't exactly disappointed when I got unmasked."

The Masked Singer season finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

RELATED CONTENT: