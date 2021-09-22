John Stamos' 'E.T.' Obsessed Son Billy Crashes His Interview With Drew Barrymore
John Stamos' 3-year-old son, Billy, had quite the shock when he got to speak to a character from one of his favorite movies, E.T the Extra-Terrestrial. Stamos made a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Wednesday, and Billy adorably crashed the interview and had a conversation with Barrymore, who played Gertie in the beloved 1982 film.
Stamos said that Billy had been asking him repeatedly if he was going to speak to Gertie. Billy then entered the room, giggling.
"Do you know what I love most about E.T.?" Barrymore told Billy. "He taught me to be kind, and he taught me to be gentle and good to each other is really everything."
Although Billy was shy, Barrymore recreated her memorable scream from the movie.
"This is the quietest he's been since he was in his mommy's tummy," Stamos cracked.
Barrymore said she loved that Billy was a fan of E.T., but shared that her own two daughters -- 8-year-old Olive and 7-year-old Frankie -- were not.
"It's funny, my own two daughters, they've seen some what they call 'mom movies,' and yet they haven't really connected with E.T. yet for some reason," she noted. "So, thank you Billy, because my own kids are not that interested in it, funny enough."
When Barrymore asked Billy if he liked watching his dad on TV, Billy hilariously shook his head no. But on a more serious note, Stamos talked about naming his son after his late father, William John Stamos.
"I loved my dad, he was my hero," he said. "You know when you have that moment where you look at your parent and you go, 'Oh they are just human, they are not a superhero.' I never had that with my dad, he was always a superhero to me, he was a great, great man."
Barrymore, who had a famously rocky childhood, said that while she couldn't relate, she does appreciate some things she got from her late dad, John Barrymore.
"Yeah, no I definitely did not have that with my father," she shared. "I was like, 'Oh, shoeless hippie with no job, unaccountable and doesn't live anywhere, perfect.' But you know what, I do attribute my bohemian ways to him and everything I had a problem about when I would see him occasionally, he would say, 'Oh you got to kick the bag baby.' Like, don’t carry it with you."
ET spoke to Stamos in April, and he talked about being a first-time dad and what lessons he hopes to impart on his son.
"It's much harder than I ever thought," he admitted about being a parent. "I've been around kids my whole life, on TV shows [and] my nieces and nephews. I also wanted to be a father, and my wife [Caitlin McHugh Stamos] does most of it, but boy is it a responsibility."
"At the end of the day, you don't want a trophy and you don't 'win,' you don't get a ring," he continued. "But if you do it right, you've raised a kid that's loving enough, that's smart enough, and that's caring enough to be a better version of yourself. I get choked up thinking about it."
