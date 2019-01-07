It's new year, new look for John Travolta!

The 64-year-old actor debuted a surprising new 'do this week, showing off a shaved head and short-cropped salt-and-pepper beard in a sweet Instagram post with his 18-year-old daughter, Ella Bleu.

In the Instagram pic, posted on Sunday, Travolta and his daughter posed together in front of a massive, decorated Christmas tree as they celebrated the holidays.The pair were dressed to the nines, with the actor sporting a tux and bow tie -- and accessorizing with a martini glass -- and Ella donning a black dress with sheer shoulders. "I hope everyone had a great New Year!" Travolta captioned the sweet family shot.

Travolta may have actually teased his new look earlier in the holiday season, when he posted a video sending Christmas wishes to fans and followers, alongside wife Kelly Preston and their kids, Ella and 6-year-old son Ben. But his new style was covered with a hat in that post, which he captioned, "Merry Christmas from our family to yours!"

The last time the actor was spotted in public with his full head of hair was to help celebrate Pitbull's hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Dec. 14. Perhaps he got some inspiration from the singer's smooth look?

