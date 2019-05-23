John Travolta majorly mortified his daughter in front of her celebrity crush.

The 65-year-old actor stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live with his 19-year-old daughter, Ella Bleu, to promote their new flick, The Poison Rose, and Ella opened up about the embarrassing moment she shared with Taylor Lautner, courtesy of her famous father.

"Taylor Lautner was coming over to the house and I loved him. Team Jacob for sure," Ella quipped of the actor's Twilight character. "And my friends and I were looking up pictures of him, just sort of, like, researching him. Like, 'Oh my gosh, he's coming!'"

"And then Taylor gets there and his family as well, so I was researching about them too, just to learn," she continued telling the show's guest host, Lena Waithe. "Then, the first thing [my dad] says to them is, 'Oh, Ella was just looking you guys up on the internet."

"A father's point of view is, you know, everybody loves Taylor Lautner, wouldn't he be flattered that Ella's looking him up?" John said in defense of himself.

Despite her embarrassment, Taylor laughed off the exchange as she cringed awkwardly. "He was like, 'Oh [laughs], that's so nice,'" Ella recalled. "And I was, like, [grimacing] with my face bright red probably."

While on the late-night show, Travolta also discussed his new bald head look, expressing disbelief that his new 'do quickly went viral after the fact.

"The last time I went viral before that was when I mispronounced Idina Menzel's name," John joked of his Oscars flub.

Even though there was controversy after cutting off his famous mane, John, his family and even Pitbull are on board with the Gotti actor's look.

"I did a movie years ago called From Paris With Love where I shaved it, so I got used to it and some people got used to it," John explained of his 2010 flick. "So it wasn't a total shock. I became friends with Pitbull... He encouraged it as well and the family encouraged it."

"I really like it a lot," Ella praised. "I think it looks great."

When ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with John back in February, he joked that Pitbull was "one of my inspirations" for the new haircut.

"I never thought of wearing it as, like, a full-time look, and then my family said, 'Why don't you shave it for the new year?' and then I dared to put post it on my Instagram," he said at the time. "It went crazy, went viral -- much more than I ever expected and it made headlines -- so I felt like Zoolander or something, you know, and I'm going for it."

Check out the The Poison Rose trailer below before it hits theaters on May 24.

