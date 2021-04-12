Ella Travolta is sporting a new look! The 21-year-old daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston took to Instagram on Saturday to share a shot of her new bangs.

The brunette actress looked stunning in the selfie, wearing a floral top as she smiled at the camera from her car. Ella also shared a pic of the last time she had bangs, more than a decade ago.

In the cute throwback shot, Ella, wearing a blue-and-white striped shirt, grinned for the camera.

"I haven’t had bangs since I was about 9... so here we go again I guess!" she wrote alongside the photos. "At least for a little while."

Ella's new look comes about a week after she celebrated her 21st birthday. Her famous dad marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram post.

"Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know," John captioned a pic of a denim jacket-clad Ella. "Your dad adores you!"

Watch the video below for more on Ella.

