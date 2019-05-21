Johnny Depp is claiming his ex-wife, Amber Heard, physically abused him in new court documents he filed as part of his $50 million defamation suit against her.

Depp has denied all of Heard's previous allegations of abuse against him, and is currently suing her over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described being an alleged victim of domestic violence. While she never mentions Depp by name in the piece, the actor is still suing for compensatory damages as a result of the op-ed, as well as punitive damages for the "willfulness and maliciousness that Ms. Heard demonstrated when she knowingly published the op-ed with the false implication that Mr. Depp violently abused her."

In Depp's first declaration filed on Monday, the actor accuses Heard of obtaining a temporary restraining order against him in May 2016 by walking into the courtroom with "painted-on bruises."

"I never abused Ms. Heard or any other woman," Depp's statement reads in court documents obtained by ET.

"She was the perpetrator, and I was the victim," he later alleges. "While mixing prescription amphetamines and non-prescription drugs with alcohol, Ms. Heard committed innumerable acts of domestic violence against me, often in the presence of a third-party witness, which in some instances caused me serious bodily harm. ... She also repeatedly and frequently threw objects into my body and head, including heavy bottles, soda cans, burning candles, television remote controls, and paint thinner cans, which severely injured me."

He also claims in the documents that he had to have three surgeries on his finger after Heard allegedly threw a large vodka bottle at him in 2015, severing his fingertip. Depp claims she was angry that he asked her to sign a post-nuptial agreement after they tied the knot in February 2015.

Heard’s lawyer, Eric George, denied the new allegations against his client in a statement to ET.

"The evidence in this case is clear: Johnny Depp repeatedly beat Amber Heard," the statement reads. "The increasingly desperate attempts by Mr. Depp and his enablers to revive his career by initiating baseless litigation against so many people once close to him -- his former lawyers, former managers, and his former spouse -- are not fooling anyone. In light of the important work done by the #TimesUp movement highlighting the tactics abusers use to continue to traumatize survivors, neither the creative community nor the public will be gaslit by Mr. Depp’s baseless blame-the-victim conspiracy theories."

Heard filed for divorce from Depp in May 2016, accusing him of being "verbally and physically abusive" in court documents. The pair reached a settlement in August 2016, and their divorce was finalized in January 2017.

In Depp's defamation lawsuit that he filed in March, it states that he "never abused Ms. Heard. Her allegations against him were false when they were made in 2016. They were part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career."

Heard responded to Depp's lawsuit in April, and alleged in court documents that he abused her on multiple occasions when he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Heard alleged that Depp would "become a totally different person, often delusional and violent. We called that version of Johnny, 'the Monster.'"

