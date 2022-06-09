Johnny Depp Announces New Album on His 59th Birthday

Johnny Depp rang in his 59th year with a proverbial new birthday song on Thursday. Fresh off his defamation trial victory, the actor announced a new studio album with guitarist Jeff Beck.

Depp and Beck have known each other since 2016, and their press release on Thursday points to their ongoing musical collaborations that have now led to this album.

Most recently, the duo garnered attention when Depp made a surprise appearance at Beck's concert in the U.K. one day after a jury ruled in his favor in his lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The concert was his first public appearance after he skipped the verdict announcement in Virginia and was spotted partying in London as the jury deliberated.

While Depp did not mention the trial or the verdict when he appeared onstage, the BCC reported that Beck appeared to be saying, "What a result."

The album, titled 18, includes 13 tracks and will arrive July 15. "When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity," Beck said in their statement. "We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too."

The first single, out now and titled "This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr" is one of the few original songs from 18 --the rest will be covers. Depp is currently appearing as a guest on Beck's European tour, which will end July 25.

"It's an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff," Depp said in the statement. "One of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother."

