Johnny Depp Spotted Partying in London Again as Jury Deliberates in His Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp had a night out in London amid jury deliberations in his defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. On Tuesday, the 58-year-old actor was seen partying with Tom Jones after performing with Jeff Beck for the third night in a row. The actor is also a notable guitarist, and is a member of the band Hollywood Vampires, alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.
Depp was photographed leaving the Royal Albert Hall, wearing a dark ensemble complete with a pinstripe jacket, a scarf, a hat and sunglasses.
Kate Moss, Depp's ex-girlfriend who testified on his behalf during the defamation trial, attended Tuesday's show and spent time backstage afterward, multiple outlets report.
Depp's London adventures come after lawyers delivered closing arguments in the actor's defamation trial against Heard, whom he was married to from 2015 to 2017. Jury deliberations began on Friday, May 27.
Depp is suing Heard in response to an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018 about being the victim of domestic violence. Depp claims the op-ed cost him his career, and is looking to prove Heard's claims are untrue.
Though Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the article, the suit claims that the piece "depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her." Depp has denied that he ever abused Heard.
During the proceedings, Heard and Depp each took the stand and alleged abuse on both sides of the aisle.
Stay up to date with the defamation trial with ET's livestream of the proceedings.
