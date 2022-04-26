Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Defamation Trial: Watch Live on ET
The courtroom battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is in full swing and ET will be streaming it live as new revelations are revealed and new witnesses take the stand.
The court proceedings, in Fairfax, Virginia, kick off at 10 a.m. local time and run through 5 p.m., as witnesses close to Depp and Heard take the stand and give testimony regarding the former couple's tumultuous relationship.
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over in response to an op-ed Heard wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018 about being the victim of domestic violence. Depp claims the op-ed cost him his career, and is looking to prove Heard's claims are untrue. Though Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the article, the suit claims that the piece "depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her." Depp has denied that he ever abused Heard.
Thus far, the trail has uncovered some unexpected revelations -- including the extent of their alleged marital fights, Depp's substance use and claims of Heard's volatile temperament. But, the defamation trial is far from over, and ET will be covering the court battle in real time.
