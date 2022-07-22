Johnny Depp Files to Appeal $2 Million Verdict Awarded to Amber Heard
Johnny Depp just followed in Amber Heard's footsteps -- he, too, has filed a notice of appeal in the verdict that awarded her $2 million in the actor's defamation trial against her.
According to new legal docs, obtained by ET, the Pirates of the Caribbean star's legal team filed the documents Friday in Fairfax County, Virginia. The motion comes just one day after the Aquaman actress first filed her notice to appeal the June 1 verdict.
While Depp won in sweeping fashion, the same jury that awarded him that victory also found he was liable, after his attorney referred to Heard's claims as a "hoax." That counterclaim awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.
Heard on Thursday filed to appeal the $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The punitive damages, however, were later reduced to $350,000 in accordance with the state's statutory cap.
A source close to Depp tells ET that "this was an overwhelmingly positive verdict for Mr. Depp" and that "the verdict speaks for itself." What's more, the source added that "Mr. Depp believes that this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and heal. But if Ms. Heard is determined to pursue further litigation by appealing the verdict, Mr. Depp is filing a concurrent appeal to ensure that the full record and all relevant legal issues are considered by the Court of Appeal."
Following her notice of appeal, a spokesperson for Heard told ET, "We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment." The spokesperson added, "We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice."
In response to Heard filing the notice of appeal, a spokesperson for Depp told ET, "The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp, in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand."
The appeals come not long after Judge Penney S. Azcarate denied Heard's motion to declare a mistrial and order a new trial, following Heard's jury fraud claim.
