Johnny Depp Sued for Alleged Assault and Battery by 'City of Lies' Crew Member

Johnny Depp has found himself in more legal trouble.

The actor is being sued by a crew member following an alleged altercation on the set of his latest film, City of Lies, in which Depp plays a former LAPD detective investigating the murders of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur. Greg "Rocky" Brooks, who worked as a location scout on the film, alleges in court documents obtained by ET that during shooting in Los Angeles in April 2017, Depp became irate as production ran out of time at a location and "angrily and forcefully punched [Brooks] twice in the lower left side of his rib cage."

Brooks claims that after Depp allegedly assaulted him, the actor yelled, "I will give you one hundred thousand dollars to punch me in the face right now!"

"[Brooks] still did not react and Depp continued to scream and berate him in front of a set full of people until Depp's own bodyguards physically removed Depp from the scene," the lawsuit alleges, claiming that "Throughout the altercation, [Brooks] noticed that Depp's breath reeked of alcohol." Brooks says he believes Depp had been "drinking and using drugs throughout the day on set."

According to the lawsuit, Brooks claims he was asked to write and sign a declaration stating that he would not sue the production. When he allegedly declined, he says his services were terminated immediately.

Depp, as well as City of Lies director Brad Furman and the film's production companies, are being sued for assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, negligent hiring and retention of unfit employee, negligent supervision of employee, hostile work environment, wrongful termination in violation of public policy, retaliation, and negligent infliction of emotional distress. Brooks is asking each of the defendants for both general and punitive damages, to be proved at trial, as well as the cost of the suit and "such other and further relief as the court may deem just and proper."

Depp is also currently facing a lawsuit from two former bodyguards, Eugene Arreola and Miguel Sanchez, who allege that, in their assignment protecting Depp between 2016 and 2018, they "found themselves in situations that required more than what a bodyguard would be expected to do."

The lawsuit alleges that the bodyguards were "asked repeatedly to drive vehicles that contained illegal substances, open containers and minors" and "forced to protect [Depp] from himself and his vices while in public, becoming caretakers for him."

Additionally, the bodyguards claim that they were "exposed to unsafe conditions and situations" and, as a result, suffered "stress-related injuries created by a hostile and unsafe work environment."

However, despite Depp's legal troubles, a source told ET last month that the actor was "getting his life back on track" after a harrowing couple of years.

“Johnny is ready to move forward with his music and movies," the source said at the time. "He is looking to the light at the end of the tunnel and I think he feels it's already starting to shine for him.”

