JoJo Siwa reunited with her former Dance Moms mentor Abby Lee Miller on Wednesday, taking to TikTok to share a hilariously tongue-in-cheek video of the encounter.

The clip begins with Siwa showing off her red carpet look for the premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series with the caption, "Me all ready for a calm night at the premiere of HSMTMTS..." The scene then abruptly transitions to a video selfie in a dark room, with Siwa visibly grimacing as she pans to show Miller seated at a table behind her. "Plot twist!" she writes. Of course it's all in good fun, as Miller smiles for the camera and Siwa busts into a laugh as she cuts filming.

Adding to the piece is the delightfully awkward sound it's set to, which happens to be a viral quote from Miller herself, saying: "Now I want to sit back and relax and enjoy my evening when all of the sudden, I hear this agitating, grating voice."

Siwa captioned the video "Gotta love her though" and later added to the comments, "Do we think abby is gonna be mad at this bahahahhaa."

Despite some bad blood between Miller and several of her former students -- and Siwa recently revealing a bald spot she suffered as a result of Dance Moms stress -- Siwa has publicly defended Miller in the past and even thanked her for all she's done for her and others.

"Listen, Abby is Abby ... you either go to Abby's studio, you work for Abby; Abby doesn't just go pick up people off the street and be like, 'You're working for me.' That's not how it works," Siwa explained to ET. "You go to Abby, you know what you're getting into. So it makes me really, really upset that I am one of the few -- there's only a few people -- that really, truly thank Abby, and are thankful and grateful for what she's done for us. Because without her, Dance Moms wouldn't be a thing."

"And without that, none of us would have a career. Like, Dance Moms is where I got my start," she added. "That's where Maddie [Ziegler] got her start, that's where Kenzie [Ziegler] got her start, Kalani [Hilliker], Paige [Hyland], Brooke, Nia [Sioux], Chloe [Lukasiak], Kendall [Vertes]. I mean, that's where everyone got their start."

Meanwhile, Siwa has found herself in a bit of a public feud recently after calling out Candace Cameron Bure as the rudest celebrity she ever met. Get the scoop on that story in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Candace Cameron Bure Clears the Air With JoJo Siwa After TiKTok Drama | ET’s The Download This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Claps Back at JoJo Siwa: 'Grow Up'

JoJo Siwa Elaborates on 'Rough' Encounter With Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure Gets Support After Apoogizing to JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa Reveals Bald Spot From Stress Rash While on 'Dance Moms'

JoJo Siwa Hilariously Tries to Climb a Wall in 'JoJo Goes' Sneak Peek