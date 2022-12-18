JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Breakup After 3 Months of Dating

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus have called it quits. Cyrus confirmed their split in the comments of her latest video on TikTok.

The video, which features both Siwa and Cyrus enjoying a vacation aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, sees the pair joined by a group of friends as they frolic in the ocean, spend time at a water park and party on and off the ship.

"Best trip EVER thanks to @Royal Caribbean 💞💞#royalpartner #comeseek #wonderoftheseas," Cyrus captioned the clip.

While it seemed like Siwa and Avery couldn't be happier, there appeared to be trouble in paradise after Siwa was heard in the clip apologizing to Cyrus for breaking up with her.

"This is my, 'I'm sorry for breaking up with you present,'" Siwa told her former girlfriend after winning her a prize from an arcade game.

Despite it being "one of the best trips" she's been on in her life, things are in fact over for the pair, with Cyrus confirming their breakup in the comments.

"We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out! 💞," Cyrus wrote after concerned commenters questioned the status of her relationship with the Dance Moms alum.

Siwa was first linked to the TikTok star back in August, after posting a video alongside each other. The duo were seen mouthing the words to a voiceover by Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

"We're friends," lip-synced Siwa. "Purely platonic," mouthed Cyrus -- prompting Siwa to laugh.

Cyrus and Siwa continued to appear in each other's social media posts in the weeks that followed, until On Sept. 13, when the finally made their relationship official with a TikTok video that showed the two kissing in a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth.

Two days later, the couple made their red carpet debut for the Hollywood opening of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill musical at the Pantages Theatre.

Then, in October, Siwa officially confirmed that she was off the market, posting an Instagram slideshow that included a snap of a "JoJo Be My GF?" sign made by Cyrus.

"We're girlfriends now. I'm so happy you said yes. I knew you weren't gonna say no, I was just nervous," Cyrus said later, in a vlog posted to Siwa's YouTube account.

"I'd be insane if I said no, you're the best girlfriend in the world," Siwa replied.

Siwa and Cyrus celebrated their one month anniversary in November with a beachside picnic. Despite the pair deciding to go their separate ways -- if their Caribbean vacation is any indication -- it appears they've remained friendly.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge has yet to speak out publicly about the split.

The pair's breakup comes months after Siwa announced her split from on-and-off ex Kylie Prew in August. They first went public with their relationship in Feb. 2021 after Siwa revealed that she was part of the LGBTQ+ community.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenna Dewan Reacts to Being Part of JoJo Siwa's 'Gay Awakening'

JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair Chopped Off by Girlfriend Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa 'Looked Very Happy' Holding Hands With Avery Cyrus

Jenna Dewan ‘Honored’ to Have a Role in JoJo Siwa's 'Gay Awakening' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery