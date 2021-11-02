JoJo Siwa is opening up about her split from girlfriend Kylie Prew. In a new interview on Paris Hilton's This is Paris podcast, the Dancing With the Stars contestant said that Prew is still her "best friend."

"I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up," Siwa told Hilton Hilton. "But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday, she just got a new puppy. She's awesome. She's having the time of her life, I'm having the time of my life."

She continued, "I'm really lucky that I didn't lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don't have to end," adding that's something that she "didn't know could happen."

At the end of the day, Siwa said it was a classic case of "right person, wrong time."

"I was very happy that it can be, because that's all I wanted," she explained. "But I'm really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened. It just is the definition of a cheesy saying of 'right person, wrong time' and I hate cheesy sayings but they're true."

"But everything's good, I'm good," Siwa added, later telling Hilton that her "hectic schedule" and her age contributed to the split.

Siwa and Prew went their separate ways last month, after less than a year of dating.

Speculation about the pair started when Siwa alluded to going through difficult moments in her professional and personal life in a cryptic Instagram post.

"This has been a WEEK," the Dance Moms alum shared in early October. "My brain has never been so overwhelmed/overloaded with not only work but also personal life."

"This week of my life has taught me SO much," she continued in her post. "Live in the moment. Smile however you can. Whatever it takes to be happy, do it. … Even though this week has been one of the hardest in my life for so many different reasons, it’s also been one of the best. I’m thankful for every time I smiled this week and every time I smiled in the last 18 years❤️."

Siwa spoke to ET late last month following DWTS' Halloween episode where she talked about how the dance competition show has helped her mental state during this time.

"We can thank this one for making me feel better about myself," Siwa said of Johnson. "This show, for me, has put me in a really happy place and makes me feel like myself. I think that is something I am really, really, appreciative of. It's so real, and it is what it is."

Siwa and Prew started dating in January, shortly after Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

