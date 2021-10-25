JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Split After Less Than 1 Year of Dating

JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend, Kylie Prew have split after less than a year of dating. ET has learned that the Dancing With the Stars contestant and Prew are no longer together, and actually called it quits about two weeks ago.

Speculation about the pair started earlier this month when Siwa alluded to going through difficult moments in her professional and personal life in a cryptic Instagram post.

"This has been a WEEK," the Dance Moms alum shared in early October. "My brain has never been so overwhelmed/overloaded with not only work but also personal life."

"This week of my life has taught me SO much," she continued in her post. "Live in the moment. Smile however you can. Whatever it takes to be happy, do it. … Even though this week has been one of the hardest in my life for so many different reasons, it’s also been one of the best. I’m thankful for every time I smiled this week and every time I smiled in the last 18 years❤️."

In August, Siwa spoke with ET's Denny Directo about her relationship with Prew, and she couldn't help but gush, admitting they had definitely already said the "L word."

"We just like to be together, you know what I mean?" Siwa shared of their romance. "We don't care what we do as long as we're having fun."

She also shared how much it meant to have Prew's support amidst her busy work schedule on projects like The J Team and DWTS.

"I've had my mom, obviously, my whole life, who's always been right by my side and who I love so much. Literally my rock for forever. And it's cool to have love and support in a different way, you know what I mean? ... Having this love makes it all so much greater," she said. It just adds, and it's awesome."

The Nickelodeon star even revealed that Prew learned to love her well-known penchant for glitter.

"She was like, 'I like stuff that I never liked now,'" Siwa noted. "I was like, 'What do you mean?' She was like, 'I like glitter. I like sparkles.' All the time she'll always kiss my head, and I always have sparkles in my head. And her whole face, she'll have a glitter beard. She's like, 'No, I like it. It's my girlfriend's glitter.'"

For more on the former couple, watch the video below.

