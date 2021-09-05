JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have made their red carpet debut as a couple. The pair made their first public appearance together at a drive-in screening and performance for Siwa's new movie The J Team at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Friday.
Though this is the first time Siwa and Prew have walked the red carpet together, they haven't been shy about their romance. Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January, and introduced Prew as her girlfriend on their 1-month anniversary in February.
The couple coordinated in casual, colorful outfits for Friday's event, where they also sported high ponytails and shared a sweet kiss for the camera.
In an interview with ET last week, Siwa said it was "really fun" to have Prew's support on projects like The J Team.
"I've had my mom, obviously, my whole life, who's always been right by my side and who I love so much. Literally my rock for forever. And it's cool to have love and support in a different way, you know what I mean? ... Having this love makes it all so much greater," she shared. It just adds, and it's awesome."
Siwa also dished that she and Prew have both said "I love you" to one another. "We just love to be together," she said. "We don't care what we do as long as we're having fun."
The Nickelodeon star shared a sweet conversation she had with her girlfriend about Prew learning to love her well-known penchant for glitter.
"She was like, 'I like stuff that I never liked now,'" Siwa noted. "I was like, 'What do you mean?' She was like, 'I like glitter. I like sparkles.' All the time she'll always kiss my head, and I always have sparkles in my head. And her whole face, she'll have a glitter beard. She's like, 'No, I like it. It's my girlfriend's glitter.'"
See more on Siwa in the video below.
