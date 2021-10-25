JoJo Siwa and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Jenna Johnson, are so in sync that they're starting to look alike! Over the weekend, the 18-year-old Internet sensation decided to walk in her 27-year-old pro partner's shoes by going brunette and sporting the same outfit.

"It’s almost Halloween…. So today I decided to dress up as @jennajohnson 🤩 made sure I hit every detail from HEAD to TOE!!! Literally colored my hair and painted my toes🤣 definitely was worth it!!! We are PREPARED and EXCITED for this Monday on @dancingabc ❤️🌟" Siwa captioned a series of photos of herself rocking the new brown locks, a cherry red matching workout look and a "DWTS S30" necklace.

"Every detail was COVERED!!!!!! ☠️" Johnson commented on the post.

The pals even did a cute TikTok video to Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen's "Identical Twins" song.

"Getting ready Horror Night on #dwts this week…. What’s scarier than 1 Jenna???? 2 Jenna’s for sure!!!!," Johnson captioned the cute video.

It's unclear if Siwa's hair color was temporary as she later posted more photos and videos of herself rocking her signature blonde locks.

Siwa recently opened up to ET about how Johnson has inspired her to embrace all sides of herself during her time on the competition show. She recalled a time she didn't want to take off her baggy shirt because she was self conscious of how she looked underneath.

"She said to me, 'I am your partner. You have to trust me. Take it off, like, you're wearing something under.' Then I started crying and I took it off," Siwa shared. "And I went up to the mirror and she made me say a lot of things to myself that I had never said to myself, that I had never thought. And slowly but surely I'm finding myself. I'm finding how I feel about myself."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

