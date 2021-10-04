JoJo Siwa is drawing on her own experience as a child star for "Britney Night." During a segment ahead of her number on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, Siwa shared how she relates to the pressures Britney Spears faced growing up in the spotlight.

"I love Britney," Siwa said. "Britney is a legend. An icon. A ball of talent and glitter and energy. She is a genius. She just has a way of being herself, almost like nobody else does."

Siwa went on to share how she connects to the pop star, from entering the industry at a young age, to their music careers and film roles.

"I connect to Britney on a lot of different levels. She has music, I have music, she started at a young age, I started at a young age, she did movies, I do movies. Like, there's so many things that make us similar," she shared.

"I think I’ve had a really great support system around me, but being a child star is hard," Siwa added. "I was always homeschooled, and so I never had a person bullying, like it wasn’t a thing for me. One night, I went to a Halloween theme park. People were shouting at me, 'JoJo Siwa, 'F’ you.' No 14-year-old wants to hear that. Every time that I go through something, it reminds me of the other side, of what’s good."

Siwa's connection to Spears was made clear when she and her partner, Jenna Johnson, hit the dance floor. The pair brought their A-game with lifts and passion in their Argentine tango set to "...Baby, One More Time," and their routine was once again a hit with the judges.

"That was an extremely well-crafted routine," Len Goodman shared, before sharing a few minor critiques, and adding, "You can't deliver a bad performance."

Bruno Tonioli praised Siwa for going "right for the bullseye" every time, while Carrie Ann Inaba declared it was like “liquid sunshine.”

In the end, the duo earn three 8s across the board for a total of 24 out of 30.

"Britney Night" comes less than a week after a judge suspended Britney's father, Jamie, as conservator of her estate. Earlier on Monday, Spears thanked her fans and the #FreeBritney movement for their help in getting her one step closer to "freeing" her from her conservatorship.

"#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!," she shared in the social media post.

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

