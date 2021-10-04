Britney Spears is thanking her fans for their help amid her ongoing fight to end her conservatorship. The pop star took to Twitter Monday to thank the #FreeBritney movement for their "constant resilience" in "freeing" her from her conservatorship.

"#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!," Britney wrote alongside a video of herself standing outside, staring at the camera.

Britney, who was dressed in an all-white look, added that she "cried last night for two hours" because of the support and love of her fans.

"I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it ….", Britney added.

"I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true 💞 !!!!!," she wrote in a separate tweet.

The post comes just two days after Britney shared that she was working on healing after last week's major court ruling suspended her father Jamie from overseeing her fortune and career.

"Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do 🌳 !!! Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe 🧘‍♀️!!!!!," Britney shared alongside a photo of a large tree, peeking out through a skylight. "Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!!"

After hearing from both the singer and Jamie's lawyers at a court hearing on Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny agreed to suspend Britney's father as the conservator of her estate. Jamie's official removal will be decided at a later hearing.

The judge appointed Certified Public Accountant John Zabel as the temporary replacement until the petition to terminate Britney's conservatorship is heard on Nov. 12.

Following the decision, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told ET's Lauren Zima that the 39-year-old pop star was "happy" about the decision.

"I think you can assume she's very happy," he shared, also telling reporters that "the goal" is to free Britney from her conservatorship by her 40th birthday on Dec. 2.

On Thursday, Jamie issued a statement via his attorney, Vivian L. Thoreen, stating in part, "Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father."

Following the hearing, Britney posted a video of herself flying a plane, captioning the post in part, "On cloud 9 right now."

"I can't say where she is, but she's in a much nicer place than this and she's on cloud nine," Rosengart said, before sharing what the singer might want to do if her conservatorship ends. "For the first time in about 13 years that decision will be up to Britney and only Britney. And that's a great thing."

Though Rosengart wasn't able to share where Britney was, the singer shared plenty of snaps from her vacation on the islands of French Polynesia with fiancé, Sam Asghari.

Earlier in the week, Britney posted a video of the two on a boat in which she quotes her famous "Oops!... I Did It Again." She also shared some NSFW nude pics, as well as another video montage of her time in "paradise."

For more on the conservatorship and Britney's legal battle, see below.

