JoJo Siwa is mourning a painful loss. The actress and singer revealed on Saturday that her precious puppy, Tooie, has died.

Siwa, 19, took to TikTok to post a video of herself with her late furry friend, as she held his little paws and they danced to the Black Eyed Peas' "Boom Boom Pow," in a sweet but heartbreaking tribute.

Siwa added text over the video, sharing, "Going to miss this sweet little boy so much."

@itsjojosiwa 2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life. My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven. I cant even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Going to miss him more than words can explain. Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy. See you one day. rest in peace my lil sweet boy😭💔 ♬ original sound - Mia Mugavero

Siwa explained the loss in the caption, writing, "2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life."

"My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven," Siwa continued. "I cant even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Going to miss him more than words can explain."

"Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy," she concluded. "See you one day. rest in peace my lil sweet boy."

The next day, Siwa posted a photo of Tooie to her Instagram story, and wrote, "Missin this face a lot today. It's settling in that it's real and it's sooo hard he was just a babyyyyyy."

