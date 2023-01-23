JoJo Siwa Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary of Coming Out: 'I'm So Proud of 17 Year Old JoJo'
JoJo Siwa Claims Ex Avery Cyrus Used Her for 'Clout' and 'Views'
Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are on a Break, But Not Broken…
Jeremy Renner's ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Co-Star Hugh Dillon Shares …
Lisa Marie Presley on Elvis and Following in Dad's Footsteps Wit…
Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest at Graceland Alongside Son Benja…
Lisa Marie Presley Memorial: ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Expected…
Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial: Alanis Morissette, Axl Rose, Sara…
Kylie Jenner Reveals Newborn Son Still Doesn't Have a Name! (Exc…
Priscilla Presley Delivers Emotional Tribute to Lisa Marie Durin…
Axl Rose on Wanting to ‘Do Right’ by Lisa Marie Presley and Fami…
Austin Butler Makes First Appearance Since Lisa Marie Presley's …
Lady Gaga Confirms She's Starring in 'Joker' Sequel With Joaquin…
Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial: Sarah Ferguson Delivers Poem Dedi…
Lisa Marie Presley's Family Shares Update on Public Memorial Ser…
Watch Kourtney Kardashian Explain Why She and Travis Barker Kiss…
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Tributes Mom for Firs…
Lisa Marie Presley’s Close Friend on Rumors of Graceland Court B…
JoJo Siwa is looking back on how far she's come! The 19-year-old YouTube star shared a throwback photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that read, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever." from the day she publicly came out as a lesbian.
"2 years ago today ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 now looking back on everything…. I’m SO proud of 17 year old JoJo," Siwa captioned the pic.
Her Dancing With the Stars dance pro, Jenna Johnson, commented on the post with four heart hand emojis.
Siwa recently split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating in December. She later was featured on her mom, Jessalyn's, account, claiming, "I got used for views and for clout. And I got tricked into being told that I was loved. And I got f**king played."
On a lighter note, Siwa posted about her obsession with Miley Cyrus' breakup anthem, "Flowers," and the corresponding music video.
"POV me trying to do anything but all I can think about is @mileycyrus new Flowers Music video….," she captioned a clip of herself trying to pour cereal and milk while daydreaming about Miley's video.
In addition to her love of Miley, Siwa has also opened up about which celebrity played a role in her gay awakening. Watch the clip below for more.
RELATED CONTENT:
JoJo Siwa Says She Got 'Used for Clout' After Breakup From Avery Cyrus
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Breakup After 3 Months of Dating
Jodie Sweetin Supports JoJo Siwa Amid Candace Cameron Bure Feud