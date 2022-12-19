JoJo Siwa Says She Got 'Used for Clout' After Breakup From Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa is speaking out following her breakup from Avery Cyrus. In a video shared to her mom, Jessalyn's, Instagram Story on Monday, JoJo emotionally explained the reason for their split after just three months of dating.

"Why you mad, why you mad?" Jessalyn asks her daughter, who appears to be pacing back and forth in frustration.

"'Cause I got used," JoJo replies.

"For what?" Jessalyn asks.

"For views," JoJo says. "And for clout. And I got tricked into being told that I was loved."

She adds, "And I got f**king played."

JoJo's hurt over her split from Avery comes just days after the TikTok star confirmed that their relationship was over in the comments of her recent post on the platform.

The video, which features both JoJo and Avery enjoying a vacation aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, sees the pair joined by a group of friends as they frolic in the ocean, spend time at a water park and party on and off the ship.

"Best trip EVER thanks to @Royal Caribbean 💞💞#royalpartner #comeseek #wonderoftheseas," Avery captioned the clip.

While it seemed like JoJo and Avery couldn't be happier, there appeared to be trouble in paradise after JoJo was heard in the clip apologizing to Avery for breaking up with her.

"This is my, 'I'm sorry for breaking up with you present,'" JoJo told her former girlfriend after winning her a prize from an arcade game.

Despite it being "one of the best trips" she's been on in her life, Avery set the record straight on their relationship status in the comments after fans raised their concerns following JoJo's breakup confession.

"We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out! 💞," Avery wrote.

JoJo was first linked to the TikTok star back in August, after posting a video alongside each other. They confirmed their relationship a month later and went on to make their red carpet debut in October for the Hollywood opening of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill musical at the Pantages Theatre.

JoJo and Avery celebrated their one-month anniversary in November with a beachside picnic and posted each other on social media in the weeks leading up to their split.

Prior to Avery, the So You Think You Can Dance judge dating Kylie Prew. They first went public with their relationship in February 2021 after JoJo revealed that she was part of the LGBTQ+ community.

