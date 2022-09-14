JoJo Siwa Seemingly Confirms New Romance With TikTok Star Avery Cyrus
JoJo Siwa Reveals Bald Spot Is From 'Dance Moms' Stress
Prince Harry Can't Wear Military Uniform to Queen's Funeral Afte…
Gisele Bündchen Addresses Tom Brady Marriage Amid Reports of Re…
Vince Gill Shares Wife Amy Grant Health Update After Her Bike Ac…
'Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka on Return of O.G. Cas…
'House of the Dragon': Milly Alcock Describes Dynamic Between Si…
Emmys 2022: Quinta Brunson (Full Backstage Interview)
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Still Want a Baby Amid Roc…
Meghan McCain Reacts to 'Mean, Nasty' Shade From Sherri Shepherd
Royal Family Receives Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Buckingham Pal…
'Sister Wives' Premiere: Kody's Reveals Biggest Fear About Chris…
Royals in Mourning: What’s Next for Family Following Death of Qu…
Patrick Dempsey’s Kids ‘Freaked Out’ Over His Silver Hair Transf…
'The View': Sherri Shepherd Says Meghan McCain Was Most Disappoi…
Creative Arts Emmys 2022: Adele, RuPaul and More Receive Honors
King Charles Greets Mourners at Queen Elizabeth's Memorial in Ed…
Beyoncé’s Star-Studded 41st Birthday Party: Kim Kardashian, Drak…
Rosie O'Donnell Broke Abstinence Streak After Meeting New Girlfr…
JoJo Siwa seems to have a new love in her life! The 19-year-old dancer and social media star all-but confirmed her romance with TikToker Avery Cyrus in a cute video this week after fans had speculated that the two were together.
Siwa captioned the video, "Happiest girl." In the clip, she and Cyrus, 22, posed together in a photo booth, grinning and eventually kissing. Fans have been speculating that the two TikTok stars were together for weeks now as they've started appearing in one another's videos.
Over the weekend, Cyrus posted a video of herself flying from Florida to give Siwa a hug while she was sick. The pair shared an intimate embrace, sparking even more rumors.
@averycyrus
Sick = hugs ☺️♬ See You Again - Miley Cyrus
In August, Siwa's ex, Kylie Prew, confirmed that they had split for the second time. Siwa has not publicly commented on the relationship.
“Someone asked me, just now, if I was single. I am,” Prew told the camera during her TikTok Live. “I've been single for almost two months, and it’s OK, it’s not deep, I promise. Everything’s fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross. Because it’s not. And I just wanted to clear the air.”
As for Cyrus, she split from fellow TikTok star Soph Mosca this summer after two years together.
RELATED CONTENT:
JoJo Siwa Dishes on 'HSMTMTS' Season 3 Debut, Playing Queer Character
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Break Up Again After Rekindling Romance
JoJo Siwa's Mom Throws Shade at Candace Cameron Bure