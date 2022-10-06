JoJo Siwa Reveals Which Celebs Caused Her 'Gay Awakening'

JoJo Siwa is spilling the tea on the celebs that helped inspire her "gay awakening." In a new video shared to TikTok on Wednesday as part of the "One Thing About Me" trend, Siwa shared a bit of her coming out story and the exact moment she knew she was gay.

Siwa said it was Demi Lovato's 2015 hit, "Cool for the Summer" -- a sultry track about having a summer fling with another woman -- that first piqued her interest.

"I really, really liked it and listened to it all the time," she said in the video. "I did not know what it meant back then but now that I'm much older and I understand, I know what it means."

The second moment came a few years later after the Dance Moms alum saw Jenna Dewan perform a Magic Mike-inspired number on Lip Sync Battle.

"Then a few years later, Jenna Dewan went on Lip Sync Battle. She did a really great Magic Mike number," she recalled. "I pretty much watched it every day. Little me, she didn't know she was gay, until..."

She then recounted her first date with a man, which sent off all the alarm bells the dance pro said she needed to confirm she was gay.

"A couple years later, a man was my first date and he wanted to have sex with me and I did not want to -- never wanted to, grossed out by the thought of it," she went on to share. "Immediately knew men are not my thing. Women are my gig. Gotta go."

Siwa, who came out as gay on social media, in January 2021, shared a similar story about her "gay awakening" during an appearance on Lovato's 4D With Demi Lovato show that July, where she again credited the singer's 2015 track for cementing her sexuality.

"I've been figuring out my gay awakenings recently. I think I realized that my very first gay awakening was Jenna Dewan's performance on Lip Sync Battle," Siwa shared with Lovato. "I think that was one of them. But do you remember your dancer, her name is JoJo Gomez, and you did 'Cool for the Summer' together? I remember seeing that and just being a little too interested."

She also shared that her then-girlfriend, Kylie Prew, was also inspired by Lovato after attending one of their concerts.

"Yesterday I was talking to my girlfriend, Kylie, about our gay awakenings, and she said she went to your concert and it was that concert -- she would have probably had to have been 12, maybe, or 13, and she was there with her mom," Siwa said at the time.

Siwa has since split with Prew and is now dating TikTok star Avery Cyrus.

The 19-year-old all but confirmed her romance with Cyrus in a cute video shared to the app last month after fans had speculated that the two were dating. She captioned the video, "Happiest girl." In the clip, she and Cyrus posed together in a photo booth, grinning and eventually kissing. Fans have been speculating that the were together for some time after they started appearing in one another's videos.

For more on Siwa, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

JoJo Siwa Gets Her Hair Chopped Off by Girlfriend Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa Dishes on 'HSMTMTS' Season 3 Debut, Playing Queer Character

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Break Up Again After Rekindling Romance

Candace Cameron Bure Explains JoJo Siwa TikTok Drama This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery