JoJo Siwa Shares Scary Video From Home Burglary

JoJo Siwa is opening up about a scary incident. While the 19-year-old social media star was away on a cruise, her home was burglarized, she said on Snapchat.

Siwa shared "terrifying" security footage of what she said were two armed men breaking into her house, writing, "This makes me sick to watch."

Multiple outlets report that no one was home at the time of the incident.

The dancer also posted photos of herself as she explained more about the incident.

"We were robbed last night at 2:40(ish)AM. It was an armed robbery which is very scary," she wrote. "It was a REALLLLY long night on the phone with my security, family, and LAPD."

While Siwa said that there was "lots of materialistic damage" as a result of the break-in, she noted that "that can all be fixed."

"I'm just happy that my family and pups are safe. Most important thing to me," she said, adding that "no one was hurt" during the incident.

"Do me a favor and hug your people extra tight tonight," Siwa wrote. "Life is SCARY. And you never know when anything could happen."

