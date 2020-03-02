JoJo Siwa has fans wondering about a new guy she's been spending time with recently. The 16-year-old YouTube star has shared several photos and a video of her hanging out with Elliott Brown, who is from her home state of Nebraska.

Brown visited Siwa in Los Angeles, and the two had a great time posing for pics, showing off their dance moves and riding the rides at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

The two even coordinated their outfits for one Instagram post. "Twinning for the win!! E didn’t have shoes that matched his outfit so I made him wear some fancy sparkly high tops!😆 I’d say we look pretty cool," she captioned the pics.

Brown also posted some of the pics, writing: "Sø Błëssëd... håd suçh ån amåziñg timë øut in Cåli w ëveryøne❤️ • • • • #ÄllŁØVË #BLESSED #a1."

Fans have flooded Siwa's comments section with questions about her relationship status but she's yet to respond.

Whether they're just friends or something more, it's clear these two have a lot of fun together! "We were waiting to cross the street and we missed the walk signal three times for this TikTok...... definitely worth it🤪," Siwa captioned a video of her and Brown's dance routine.

According to his Instagram, which has over 13,000 followers, Brown plays football and plans to go to the University of Nebraska. He's also yet to respond to questions about his relationship with Siwa.

While we can't say if Siwa has a boyfriend, we can confirm that she has a famous friend! Check out ET's exclusive interview with the internet star, where she talks about her pal, North West.

