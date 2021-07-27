JoJo Siwa’s 'The J Team' to Drop Sept. 3: Watch the Trailer!

JoJo Siwa has a new live-action musical on the way. The J Teamwill follow a young girl named JoJo, played by Siwa, whose life is turned upside down when her dance coach decides to retire and is replaced by a sparkle-hating instructor named Poppy. But JoJo won't let her sparkle be dimmed, even if it means she has to leave her dance troupe and make it on her own.

"Wanting to stay in the running for an upcoming dance competition, JoJo and her best friends, The Rubies, must try their hardest to abide by Poppy’s new, harsh rules. Realizing she cannot hide her sparkle or bow anymore, JoJo is kicked out of her dance troupe and must rediscover what dancing means to her," the film's log line reads.

Siwa shared a behind-the-scenes clip of a dance sequence from the film on her Instagram last week. "BTS from my new movie “The J Team”🤫💜 Streaming on Paramount+ September 3rd!!!🎉," she captioned the clip.

Siwa will be joined by Martin's Tisha Campbell, Laura Soltis, Julia Marley, Little Fires Everywhere's Kerrynton Jones and Kiara T. Romero.

In addition to starring in the 90-minute feature film, the dance sensation and pop star will executive produce the project. To All The Boys I've Loved Before's Don Dunn will also serve as an executive producer on the film.

The J Team is directed by Emmy-winning director, Michael Lembeck of The Santa Clause 2 and Tooth Fairy and will be produced by Nickelodeon and Awesomeness.

You can watch The J Team when it exclusively starts streaming on Paramount+ Sept. 3. Fans can also check out an original soundtrack for the film, which will feature six new songs from Siwa and more artists, set to drop Aug. 27.

