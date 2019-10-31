The Washington Nationals are World Series champs!

After nine long innings, the Nationals beat the Astros 6-2 on Wednesday night.

After leading the Nationals 2 to 0 through the first six innings, the mood among Washington fans was dire. However, after slamming the Astros and earning three runs in the seventh inning, they added to their lead in the eighth and hammered them again in the ninth to become this year's World Series champions.

Here's a look at how some celeb fans reacted to the big win, and what they were sharing throughout the nail-biting Game 7.

Seriously, thanks @Nationals for providing so much joy and inspiration — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) October 31, 2019

Congratulations to the @Nationals .. so much fun to watch you play and win !!! — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) October 31, 2019

When an entire stadium of patriotic @nationals fans booed @realDonaldTrump and his side tool @mattgaetz, the universe answered them with a #WorldSeries Championship. — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 31, 2019

Amazing Series👏🏻 Congratulations to The Washington Nationals 🙌🏻 very happy for you guys 🏆 #Champions — jesus Flores (@JesusFloresN26) October 31, 2019

Congrats @Nationals on a dominating #WorldSeries. You beat a lot of good teams to win it all. — Rebecca Grant (@rebeccagrants) October 31, 2019

Congrats @nationals In my opinion this is has to be one of the most greatest storylines in baseball. What an incredible moment for the organization and the fans. Gave me goosebumps watching #worldserieschamps — Chad Cordero (@ChadCordero32) October 31, 2019

OH MY GOD. You just can't put away the #Nats. #WorldSeries — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) October 31, 2019

The best team in baseball have just run into a force of nature. And we have a Fall Classic that will be remembered for years. #WorldSeriespic.twitter.com/B5ioSSoDBb — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) October 31, 2019

Nationals take the lead! (To the delight of many of the politically-oriented people I happen to follow on Twitter)

join us tonight for the news after the #WorldSeries — Dan Spehler (@DanSpehler) October 31, 2019

This game is living up to game 7 status.#WorldSeries — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) October 31, 2019

I love this team. DC is forever grateful. Hells yeah!!!! https://t.co/TmRUmyfaq5 — Jon Bernthal (@jonnybernthal) October 31, 2019

One famous fan of the Astros is model Kate Upton, whose husband, Justin Verlander, is one of the team's star pitchers. Earlier this week, Upton was forced to defend her baseball knowledge on social media -- despite being married to one of the league's biggest stars.

Upton took to Twitter after the Nationals' Trea Turner was called out in the seventh inning of Game 6 on Tuesday for interference at first base. The Nationals disputed the call -- with their team manager ejected from the game for exploding on the umpires -- but their objection was denied.

"He wasn’t within the base path. Those who don’t know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines," Upton tweeted at the time. "Not sure why the review is taking so long..."

Angry fans shot back at Upton, with some telling her to "stick to modeling."

"I LOVE talking about sports and reading all of the dumb misogynist comments," Upton added after seeing the comments. "It reminds me that women need to keep fighting for equality. It’s 2019 but feels like the 1950s. #feminist."

During last year's World Series, Boston Red Sox superfan Mark Wahlberg made a bet with Alex Rodriguez ahead of his team beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a five-game series. See the aftermath in the video below!

