Jon Bernthal, Henry Winkler and Other Celebs React to Washington Nationals World Series Win
The Washington Nationals are World Series champs!
After nine long innings, the Nationals beat the Astros 6-2 on Wednesday night.
After leading the Nationals 2 to 0 through the first six innings, the mood among Washington fans was dire. However, after slamming the Astros and earning three runs in the seventh inning, they added to their lead in the eighth and hammered them again in the ninth to become this year's World Series champions.
Here's a look at how some celeb fans reacted to the big win, and what they were sharing throughout the nail-biting Game 7.
One famous fan of the Astros is model Kate Upton, whose husband, Justin Verlander, is one of the team's star pitchers. Earlier this week, Upton was forced to defend her baseball knowledge on social media -- despite being married to one of the league's biggest stars.
Upton took to Twitter after the Nationals' Trea Turner was called out in the seventh inning of Game 6 on Tuesday for interference at first base. The Nationals disputed the call -- with their team manager ejected from the game for exploding on the umpires -- but their objection was denied.
"He wasn’t within the base path. Those who don’t know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines," Upton tweeted at the time. "Not sure why the review is taking so long..."
Angry fans shot back at Upton, with some telling her to "stick to modeling."
"I LOVE talking about sports and reading all of the dumb misogynist comments," Upton added after seeing the comments. "It reminds me that women need to keep fighting for equality. It’s 2019 but feels like the 1950s. #feminist."
During last year's World Series, Boston Red Sox superfan Mark Wahlberg made a bet with Alex Rodriguez ahead of his team beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in a five-game series. See the aftermath in the video below!
