Kate Upton won't let anyone tell her what she is and isn't allowed to comment on.

The Sports Illustrated model and mom of one took to Twitter on Tuesday to clap back at trolls who criticized her for weighing in on a call during Game 6 of the World Series, between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals.

Upton, whose husband is Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, chimed in after the Nationals' Trea Turner was called out in the seventh inning for interference at first base. The Nationals disputed the call -- with their team manager ejected from the game for exploding on the umpires -- but their objection was denied.

"He wasn’t within the base path. Those who don’t know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines," Upton tweeted at the time. "Not sure why the review is taking so long..."

He wasn’t within the base path. Those who don’t know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines. Not sure why the review is taking so long... pic.twitter.com/SzUJTA4L70 — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) October 30, 2019

Angry fans shot back at Upton, with some telling her to "stick to modeling."

"I LOVE talking about sports and reading all of the dumb misogynist comments," Upton added after seeing the comments. "It reminds me that women need to keep fighting for equality. It’s 2019 but feels like the 1950s. #feminist."

I LOVE talking about sports and reading all of the dumb misogynist comments. It reminds me that women need to keep fighting for equality. It’s 2019 but feels like the 1950s. #feminist — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) October 30, 2019

Others actually agreed with Upton, citing Rule 5.09(a)(11) of the MLB’s rule book, which states: "The lines marking the three-foot lane are a part of that lane and a batter-runner is required to have both feet within the three-foot lane or on the lines marking the lane. The batter-runner is permitted to exit the three-foot lane by means of a step, stride, reach or slide in the immediate vicinity of first base for the sole purpose of touching first base."

Despite the controversial call, the Nationals ended up winning the game, 7-2. Game 7 of the World Series kicks off on Wednesday night. See more on Upton in the video below.

