Kate Upton Sizzles in Swimsuit 7 Months After Giving Birth

Kate Upton is feeling like her old self again!

Seven months after giving birth to her first child, the 26-year-old new mom slipped into a sexy one-piece and showed off her fit figure. The blonde beauty took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pic of herself in a black plunging bathing suit, which she paired with a floral pink kimono, white fedora and sunglasses.

"Things are finally heating up...🔥," she captioned the sizzling snap that shows her on the balcony of a hotel, as well as her incredible beachside view. Upton and husband Justin Verlander welcomed their first child together, daughter Genevieve, in November.

Instagram Story

The proud parents shared the first peek at their baby girl just days after her birth.

"Genevieve Upton Verlander 💗 11.7.18," Upton captioned her black-and-white snap. The proud dad also shared the same photo on his Instagram, writing, "Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my ❤️ the first second I met you!!! 11.7.2018." The baby's arrival came three days after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Following the birth of her daughter, Upton got candid about the struggles of losing the baby weight.

"Getting in a little cardio with a family beach walk. I’m not going to lie to you and tell you I’ve been working out and eating healthy. It’s so hard over the holidays. Traveling and enjoying time with my family! I’m trying not to get down on myself. Instead use it as motivation to get right back at it!" she wrote in December. "I have a long way to go to lose this baby weight but feeling determined for 2019! #strong4me @strong4mefit."

She's continued to share her journey with her fans, posting a workout pic a couple of weeks ago. "Smiling through the pain 😂💪 #strong4me," she wrote.

For more on Upton's little bundle of joy, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Upton Gets Candid About Her 'Long' Journey to Losing Baby Weight

Kate Upton Shares Precious Photo of Justin Verlander Cradling Their Newborn Daughter

Kate Upton Gives Birth to First Child With Justin Verlander

Related Gallery