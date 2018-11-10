Kate Upton Gives Birth to First Child With Justin Verlander

Kate Upton is officially a mom!

The 26-year-old model gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, with husband Justin Verlander on Nov. 7. Upton shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Saturday, posting a black-and-white photo of her new bundle of joy and revealing her adorable name.

"Genevieve Upton Verlander 💗 11.7.18," she captioned the sweet photo. The proud dad also shared the same snap on his Instagram, writing, "Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my ❤️ the first second I met you!!! 11.7.2018." The baby's arrival comes three days after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Upton announced she was pregnant in July with a stylish Instagram post.

"#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander," she wrote alongside a picture of her posing in a red suit.

Verlander, who pitches for the Houston Astros, re-posted the picture on his own Instagram and added a heartfelt message praising his wife.

"You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!!" he wrote. "I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much."

Upton and 35-year-old Verlander married last November in Italy, just days after the Astros won the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"I got to marry my best friend," the supermodel told Maxim in July. "He's an amazing man. He's so supportive and focused and motivated, and he inspires me every day. I'm so very lucky that he's my husband."

As for Verlander, he credited his wife with saving him from depression in a candid interview with Bleacher Report in August.

“Who knows, if I’m even here if it wasn’t for her?” he shared. “She was instrumental in me not… like, jumping off a bridge. I was depressed and kind of just upset at the world and trying to hide my own s**t. F**k, man. She was what I needed.”

