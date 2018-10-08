Kate Upton is cheering on her man!

The 26-year-old pregnant model was on her feet for her baseball player husband, Justin Verlander, as his team, the Houston Astros, took on the Cleveland Indians on Saturday. The red lipstick-clad Sports Illustrated model was seen clapping and screaming during the game.

Upton looked stunning with her baby bump on full display. Rocking a skintight white dress, cardigan and an orange, cross-body purse, Upton had plenty to celebrate as the Astros beat the Indians three to two.

The couple tied the knot last November -- just days after Verlander helped the Astros win the World Series -- and announced they were expecting in an Instagram post in July.

Upton recently gushed about her hubby in an interview with Maxim.

"I got to marry my best friend," she told the magazine in July. "He's an amazing man. He's so supportive and focused and motivated, and he inspires me every day. I'm so very lucky that he's my husband."

It's mutual admiration for the pair! Back in August, Verlander credited Upton with saving his life.

“Who knows, if I’m even here if it wasn’t for her?” Verlander, 35, told Bleacher Report. “She was instrumental in me not… like, jumping off a bridge. I was depressed and kind of just upset at the world and trying to hide my own s**t. F**k, man. She was what I needed.”

