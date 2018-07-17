Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Pose for Red Carpet Pics After Pregnancy Announcement

Just days after revealing that they are expecting their first child together, Kate Upton and her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, were all smiles on Tuesday as they made their first red carpet appearance since the announcement.

The pregnant Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked stylish and radiant in a form-fitting cream colored suit and black top that showed off her burgeoning baby bump, as she smiled for photographers on the carpet ahead of the 89th MLB All-Star Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The gorgeous expectant mom even appeared to be rocking the same retro-chic white cat-eye sunglasses she was wearing in her pregnancy announcement snapshot she shared to Instagram on Saturday.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Her MLB star hubby, who donned a grey-green suit with white button-down shirt, sans tie, couldn't have looked prouder or happier to be an expectant father (and some of it could also be due to his place on the roster for Tuesday's All-Star game).

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Upton, 26, and Verlander, 35, shared the exciting pregnancy news on Saturday, alongside a photo the model posted to Instagram, showing her in a red suit and white top standing on the balcony of a hotel in Miami, Florida.

Upton revealed that she was pregnant with the simple, subtle tag "#PregnantinMiami." However, her husband -- whom she wed last November after dating for several years -- was a little more verbose when he reposted the snapshot to his own Instagram account.

"You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can’t wait to start this new journey with you!" he marveled. "You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much."

Check out the video below for more on the super sweet couple's adorable romance -- including their lavish wedding in Italy last year, which the couple almost missed due to the World Series, between Verlander's Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers, going all the way to game seven.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Share More Gorgeous Photos From Their Stunning Wedding

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Share First Photo From Their Wedding: 'I Feel So Lucky'

Kate Upton Plants Huge Kiss on Fiance Justin Verlander After Houston Astros' World Series Win

Related Gallery