Kate Upton Expecting First Child With Husband Justin Verlander

Congrats to Kate Upton!

The Sports Illustrated model is expecting her first child with husband Justin Verlander, she revealed on Instagram on Saturday. Upton shared a stylish snap of herself posing in a fierce red suit on a sunny balcony, with just a hint of a baby bump visible beneath her jacket. Upton and Verlander tied the knot in Italy last November, just days after he helped the Houston Astros win their first-ever World Series.

"#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander," she captioned the pic, tagging her husband and adding sun and heart emojis. Stars like Brooklyn Decker, Irina Shayk and Zac Posen couldn't help but express their congrats in the comments.

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 14, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

Upton, who started dating Verlander in 2014, recently gushed about him as she topped the Maxim Hot 100 list last month.

"I got to marry my best friend," she told the magazine. "He's an amazing man. He's so supportive and focused and motivated, and he inspires me every day. I'm so very lucky that he's my husband."

And while the pair's wedding was in the works since they got engaged in 2016, Verlander's World Series win actually caused them to miss their original wedding date. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November, they revealed that their whole family traveled to Italy to watch them say "I do" -- while they were still in the United States.

"There's only one thing that could throw a huge wrench in our plans," Verlander told Fallon. "It's not the World Series, it's going to game seven of the World Series."

"Guess where we went," Upton quipped. "Everybody's in Italy, everyone's at the venue. We had an event that night and everyone's texting us like, 'Your wedding's so pretty, wish you were here.'"

"We got taken around our wedding via Facetime," Verlander joked.

The two did make it down the aisle, however, just a few days later. See more on their wedding day in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Share More Gorgeous Photos From Their Stunning Wedding

Kate Upton Stuns as She Tops Maxim's Hot 100 List -- See the Super Sexy Pics!

'Disheartened' Kate Upton Says She Will Not Participate In Guess Investigation of Paul Marciano Misconduct

Related Gallery