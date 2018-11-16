On daddy duty!

Everything’s different for Justin Verlander now that he’s a dad. The 35-year-old pitcher for the Houston Astros took to Instagram earlier this week to share a touching photo of himself cradling his newborn daughter, Genevieve.

"Didn’t win #cyyoungaward, but I can’t be too upset when I have this little girl waiting for her daddy off camera!” he captioned the shot.

The CY Young Award goes to top pitchers in Major League Baseball, and Verlander did not come out on top this year.

But as his wife, Kate Upton, pointed out when reposting the image, "Daddy daughter snuggles beat everything.”

The couple welcomed their first child together last week and have been smitten ever since.

“Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander,” Verlander captioned a sweet shot of the little one’s fingers. “You stole my [heart] the first second I met you!!! 11.7.2018.”

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Upton Gives Birth to First Child With Justin Verlander

Pregnant Kate Upton Shows Off Baby Bump While Cheering on Husband Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander Credits Kate Upton With Saving Him From Depression

Related Gallery