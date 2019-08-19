Kate Upton Shades Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: 'It's a Snoozefest'

There's still no love lost between Kate Upton and Victoria's Secret.

The 27-year-old model appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday night, and answered a question from a caller who wanted to know her reaction to the reports that the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has been canceled this year. Upton made it clear that she wasn't a fan to begin with.

"You know what? We're sick of seeing the same body type," Upton said bluntly. "You have to be body inclusive now. Every woman needs to be represented, otherwise, it's a snoozefest."

Upton and the lingerie brand have had some bad blood in the past. Back in 2012, Victoria's Secret's casting director Sophia Neophitou gave less than flattering comments about the model after she landed the 2012 Sports Illustrated cover, which catapulted her to fame. In an interview with The New York Times, Neophitou said Victoria's Secret would "never use her."

"She's like a footballer’s wife, with the too-blond hair and that kind of face that anyone with enough money can go out and buy," Neophitou said.

But the brand did end up using an old 2011 photo of Upton when she was under contract with Victoria's Secret for a 2013 catalog, which she was obviously unhappy about, according to multiple reports.

Last month, model Shanina Shaik told The Daily Telegraph that the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which has been broadcast by CBS and ABC in recent years, will not take place in 2019. Victoria's Secret did not respond when asked for comment at the time.

"Unfortunately, the Victoria's Secret show won't be happening this year," Shaik said, who walked in the fashion show in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018. "It's something I'm not used to because every year around this time I'm training like an angel. But I'm sure in the future something will happen, which I'm pretty sure about."

"I'm sure they're trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show, because it's the best show in the world," she added.

The lingerie brand has been under fire in recent years. Last December, singer Halsey put Victoria's Secret on blast even after performing at the show, calling out the brand after Ed Razek, chief marketing officer for Victoria's Secret's parent company, had a controversial interview with Vogue that included comments about not having transgender models walk the runway.

"Shouldn't you have transsexuals in the show? No, I don't think we should," Razek said. "Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It's a 42-minute entertainment special. That's what it is."

However, the brand appears to have changed its tune. Earlier this month, 22-year-old model Valentina Sampaio made history as the brand's first transgender model.

