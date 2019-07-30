The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has been canceled this year, according to model Shanina Shaik.

The Australian model told The Daily Telegraph that the annual lingerie show, which has been broadcast by CBS and ABC in recent years, will not take place in 2019. ET has reached out to Victoria's Secret for comment.

"Unfortunately, the Victoria's Secret show won't be happening this year," said Shaik, who walked in the fashion show in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018. "It's something I'm not used to because every year around this time I'm training like an angel. But I'm sure in the future something will happen, which I'm pretty sure about."

"I'm sure they're trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show, because it's the best show in the world," she added.

In May, the Wall Street Journal reported that the fashion show wouldn't be televised in 2019, though there was no mention of the show not happening at all. The outlet reported that in an internal memo sent to employees, Chairman and Chief Executive Les Wexner of L Brands, the parent retailer of Victoria's Secret, said he had "decided to re-think the traditional Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Going forward we don’t believe network television is the right fit."

Wexner reportedly said the company would instead focus this year on developing content and a new kind of event "in ways that will push the boundaries of fashion in the global digital age." The show was webcast before moving to network television.

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima and more walked in last year's fashion show, which took place in New York City. See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Karlie Kloss Shares Why She Cut Ties With Victoria's Secret

Adriana Lima Reflects on Her Career After Victoria's Secret Retirement (Exclusive)

Adriana Lima Tears Up During Final Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and Her Fans Are Crying Even Harder

Related Gallery