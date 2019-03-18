She may have hung up her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings, but Adriana Lima is still turning heads!



The Brazilian beauty attended the Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards on Sunday, where she received the Fashion Icon of the Year Award in a shimmering reptilian gown by Oscar de la Renta. While on hand, she spoke with ET about how far she’s come.



“After 20 years of career I never thought that I would be standing here today,” she admitted. “I’m really grateful for the Daily and also everyone -- photographers, Victoria's Secret, all the companies, everyone that believes … in me as a model. And created space and opportunities for me to become who I am today.”

When asked if she had any advice for Barbara Palvin, the model who became a Victoria’s Secret Angel following her departure, she said: “Barbara, I’m so happy that you have joined Victoria’s Secret. We have been working for so many years together and you deserve [it]. Congratulations!”



During her last VS show, which aired in December, the 37-year-old model got teary-eyed as she walked the runway. Backstage, she spoke with ET about what was running through her mind, admitting that her jitters haven't dissipated since she became an Angel.



"It's my 18th Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and throughout the years I thought that I would get more relaxed and less anxious," the model, who walked her first Victoria’s Secret runway in 1999, said. "But I'm still nervous and I'm still anxious about it. It doesn't go away."

"For my future, I plan to be involved and supporting women in different projects,” she continued. “So let's see what else is out there. I have a few tricks and other talents that you haven't seen yet."



That day of the 2018 show, she also shared a video montage on Instagram of her appearances on the VS runway throughout the years.



"Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly,” she captioned the images. “And all the ❤️ to the best fans in the 🌎! Love, Adriana 💖."

While accepting her award on Sunday, Lima admitted that she was once again shaking over receiving the honor. As for her modeling career, she told those in attendance, "It isn't over yet."

