Kate Upton couldn't look more stunning on the unretouched cover of Health magazine.

Life is a bit different for the 27-year-old since she blew up on the modeling scene a decade ago. She's now married with a 9-month-old daughter and determined to help women focus on their health over their weight. That's one of the reasons she wanted her Health photo shoot to go without Photoshop.

"When you think about it, we have retouching everywhere now -- and we don’t even know it. People are staging Instagram shots and retouching those pictures. That's the new norm. And then we believe that’s how people actually look, and think we should look that way too," Upton tells the outlet.

"So, for me, doing an unretouched shoot is a step toward embracing real life," she adds. "The goal should be to be the best you can be -- not try to look like someone else."

Upton has recently teamed up with her trainer, Ben Bruno, to create a workout program called Strong4Me, which allows women of any fitness level to get stronger. The model says her fitness level changed drastically after welcoming her daughter, Genevieve, with husband Justin Verlander last November.

"That was actually the hardest thing for me -- going from being extremely strong to not even really being able to do a lunge," she reveals. "I'm more than eight months post giving birth and am still not as strong as I was."

"When I had my daugh­ter, [the 30-minute workouts Bruno designed] really came in handy. I breastfed, so I couldn't really go anywhere. It was impossible to get to the gym, but I could do the workouts at home -- it was great," she shares.

