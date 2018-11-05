Jon Gosselin enjoyed having his 14-year-old son, Collin, home for his first visit in three years over the weekend.

The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet snap of him with Collin and his daughter, Hannah, also 14, standing outside the front door. The teens are two of Jon and ex-wife, Kate Gosselin’s, sextuplets.

“Had a good weekend visit with Collin at home!” Jon wrote.

The 41-year-old also took the opportunity to take his boy, who has reportedly been enrolled in schooling away from home, due to having special needs, to get a fresh cut at his local barbershop, posting a photo of the new 'do to Instagram on Monday.

“A HUGE thank you to Eric Rodriguez @ebarber828 at Mike and Joes Barber shop for welcoming my son Collin home with a fresh new cut!!!” Jon captioned the pic of Collin looking pleased with his new look. “Eric has cut my hair for 20 plus years. #family #teammikeandjoes I appreciate everything Eric and Everyone at Mike and Joes has done for me and my family over the years. Thank you guys for being there!!!”

While Jon, who also has 18-year-old twins with Kate, has spent quality time with Hannah throughout the year, he told E! News that this was Collin’s first visit home in three years.



"Collin came up for the weekend. It was his first visit in three years. He stayed with me,” he shared. “It was great to have him back home. We did a lot of eating."

Jon added that he has been seeing Collin regularly -- having posted a photo from his birthday in May -- but usually has to go to him.

