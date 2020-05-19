Jon Gosselin's work life looks a lot different these days.

In an exclusive new interview with ET, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star reveals that amid the coronavirus pandemic, he's been working as an IT director at a healthcare facility.

"We see the undocumented and uninsured. We're doing telemedicine and telephonic, and we're using Ring Sensual for Zoom to see patients. So we're not physically seeing patients right now," Jon explains to ET's Kevin Frazier. "My job was to set up and teach providers, which are doctors, on how to use telemedicine. So I developed a procedure rather quickly and my boss, the CIO, bought software that we never used before. I had to learn it in five, six hours."

Jon adds that he then had to create a whole procedure, and "teach doctors who have been seeing patients for 30 years in person how to see patients online."

"It's very interesting. I am still going to work every single day," he further explains. "I did call off one day... that was the first time since November, and I did nothing at home. I tried to do nothing at home."

Jon shares that his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad (who works as a mental health nurse practitioner), has also been "super busy" amid the pandemic.

"She has a lot of patients. She's incredibly busy," he says. "I mean, you think of all the people with depression right now ... [people] losing their jobs, losing money. No stimulus check is going to fix feeding our families."

"Those people are calling her and scheduling appointments, and there's a lot," he continues. "There's so much going on. It's super stressful."

Jon also gave ET an update on where his relationship stands today with the eight kids he shares with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin. He said that Hannah and Collin currently live with him, while Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden reside with Kate. Mady and Cara, meanwhile, are away at college.

Aside from Hannah and Collin, Jon revealed that he hasn't really spoken with his other children.

"My wish is that all my kids would just be together, like, hang out together. Kate and I don't live that far away from each other and I feel like there's an invisible wall," he says. "They should just be able to just get together. I mean, I have no qualms about it. If they wanna go meet each other, just go ahead. But I feel like it's more on the other side."

Jon then shared a message he'd like to relay to his four estranged children that currently live with Kate.

"Leah, Aaden, Joel and Alexis, I love you. You're welcome to come over, call Hannah, Collin," he expresses. "I don't know what's holding you up. I don't know what the ill will is, but if you watch or don't watch or see it on the internet, I love you, happy [16th] birthday."

"Sorry I have to go through media channels. I know no one likes that or whatever, but it's kinda hard to reach out to you," he adds. "But anyway, good luck and hopefully you call or call Hannah and you can walk to my house. It's all good."

As for whether he's in contact with their mother, Jon tells ET, "I don't hear from Kate. It’s just totally like that person doesn’t exist anymore."

