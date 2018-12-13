Is a second marriage in Jon Gosselin's future?

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the 41-year-old reality star at WE tv's Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present & Future event at The Paley Center for Media on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California, which he attended with girlfriend Colleen Conrad. When asked about possibly marrying again after his divorce from Kate Gosselin was finalized in 2009, Gosselin was unsure.

"That's a lot of pressure, I don't know," Gosselin admitted. "That's a cliffhanger. Maybe another red carpet. Who knows? I have no idea."

Gosselin and Conrad have been dating for four years, and he shared that the WE tv event was her first time going to an industry event with him.

"She makes everything normal and comfortable and we have normal lives -- this isn't really normal for us," he noted. "But it's good, you know, to travel and get to see different things. It's like reliving my past but with someone I really love and care about. So, it's nice to enjoy that."

Gosselin and Conrad, a registered nurse, actually grew up together in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, ET previously reported. Colleen also has two teenage children from a previous relationship.

Gosselin, of course, shares eight kids with his ex-wife -- 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara, and 14-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Leah, Aaden and Joel. He was recently granted temporary sole custody of Collin, and daughter Hannah has been living with him.

"[Collin] is coming home to our house, and he's going to enjoy the holiday with us, and go to school, and be with his sister, Hannah," Gosselin told ET about their future plans. "He's really excited and we're really excited to have him home for the holidays. And to enjoy the rest of his childhood."

As for his estrangement from Mady and Cara, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star said the ball was in their court when it comes to rekindling their relationship.

"I hope my relationship with Mady and Cara will get better but they're adults now, so that just kind of hinges on them and I kind of, you know, being estranged from them, I’ve kind of learned to live with it,” he said. “But it's really up to them to decide what they want to do with that.”

“I kind of left it in their court now since it's been so long,” he continued. “I mean, it is kind of heartbreaking and I do miss them, but everyone grows and matures and understands things... I tried really hard to develop something with them and only time will tell, I guess.”

